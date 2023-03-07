Crews respond to brush fire on I-85S

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said officials are responding to a brush fire on I-85 South.

Boiling Springs Fire says that the fire was the result of burning yard debris. The department says they were able to get the fire under control. No one was hurt during the incident.

