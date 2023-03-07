Crews respond to brush fire on I-85S

Crews are responding to a brush fire on I-85S near Exit 51C on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Crews are responding to a brush fire on I-85S near Exit 51C on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said officials are responding to a brush fire on I-85 South.

Boiling Springs Fire says that the fire was the result of burning yard debris. The department says they were able to get the fire under control. No one was hurt during the incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

