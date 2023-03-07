Deputies release body cam footage of shots fired during traffic stop in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New body cam video released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments a gun went off during a traffic stop in January.

On Jan. 17, deputies pulled over a car over on Wade Hampton Boulevard for a license plate violation. While deputies were searching a 16-year-old suspect, a gun in the teen’s pocket went off.

Officials said the teen was checked for injuries and arrested on several charges including trafficking fentanyl.

Another suspect, Joselito Rivera, was also arrested on drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said based on the internal investigation, deputies could not determine how the gun went off.

The agency mentioned that deputies did not violate their use of force policy.

