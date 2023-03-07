Fire investigator’s death from cancer ruled as line of duty death, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Industrial Commission said the death of a fire investigator who passed in 2022 has been ruled as a line of duty death.

Fire Investigator Dewayne Fender became a member of the Asheville Fire Department on Jan. 31, 1994 and took great pride in being an Asheville firefighter. Officials said he died on Jan. 8, 2022 after serving 28 years with the department.

“Dewayne was an amazing person and friend who loved serving our community as a firefighter,” states Fire Chief Scott Burnette. “This ruling honors him well and will help to continue to protect the firefighters that he cared for so dearly from the risks that they face every day.”

