Fire investigator’s death from cancer ruled as line of duty death, officials say

Fire Investigator Dewayne Fender
Fire Investigator Dewayne Fender(Asheville Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Industrial Commission said the death of a fire investigator who passed in 2022 has been ruled as a line of duty death.

Fire Investigator Dewayne Fender became a member of the Asheville Fire Department on Jan. 31, 1994 and took great pride in being an Asheville firefighter. Officials said he died on Jan. 8, 2022 after serving 28 years with the department.

“Dewayne was an amazing person and friend who loved serving our community as a firefighter,” states Fire Chief Scott Burnette. “This ruling honors him well and will help to continue to protect the firefighters that he cared for so dearly from the risks that they face every day.”

MORE NEWS: 2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating deadly shooting at Greenville townhome
Coroner identifies victim after deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision
Spartanburg police are responding to a scene after a suspicious package was delivered to the...
POLICE: ‘Suspicious’ package at U.S. Army Department turned out to be audio speaker, alarm
Fire at McAlister's Deli in Greenville Co.
Firefighters respond to fire at McAlister’s Deli in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive
FILE - Defendant Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters while...
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Buncombe County Fire Marshal issues open burn ban
Upstate woman charged with illegal abortion
Upstate woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say