Food Trailers now allowed to operate in city of Greenville limits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Good news for foodies! More options will be available in the city of Greenville.

In January, city council gave final approval on an ordinance allowing food trailers to operate in city limits.

Applications in the city started being accepted on Feb. 1.

Nard’s Backyard BBQ was the first food trailer to be approved.

“I just want to be mobile. I don’t want to be in one location all the time,” said Owner Randall Knight.

For over three decades, Knight has been serving barbecue at competitions, private events, and now wherever his food trailer can get hauled.

“I think the actual day we got permitted with the sticker for the city of Greenville, I believe we actually booked two events that day,” he said.

The change in the ordinance allows food trailers to operate the same way food trucks have in the city.

“It’s a big step forward letting trailers in whereas before it was just trucks allowed,” said Knight.

Slightly different than a food truck, food trailers cost less, have more space and storage, and travel the road another way.

“A truck breaks down, it’s broken down and can’t get to another event. If we’re on the way to an event and we break down we have another tow vehicle that will come, and we can swap out vehicles and keep on towing,” explained Knight.

Even after all the miles and the meats that have been smoked, Knight still loves bringing his barbecue to the Upstate and beyond.

“I make all my sides. I cook and smoke all the meats myself. I have my own rubs and sauces that we have to make and process. It’s a lot of long hours, but it’s well worth it in the end,” he said.

To get an application approved, vendors must have a business license in the city, pay a 2% hospitality tax on all food and beverage sales, and the units must meet Fire Department and DHEC requirements.

