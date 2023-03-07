Former Anderson Co. deputy charged with ill treatment of animals, SLED says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a former Anderson County deputy was arrested on ill treatment of animals charges.

According to SLED, 46-year-old Patrick Cowan Henry Jr., was a deputy at the time of the investigation.

SLED said Animal Control deputies observed the condition of a dog owned by Henry on November 26, 2022, and noted the dog appeared to be in need of medical attention.

According to arrest warrants, an examine showed that the, 7-year-old brindle white American Staffordshire Terrier that weighed 42 pounds, was severely emaciated. Her ribs, lumbar spine, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were visible from a distance, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies later took the dog to Anderson County PAWS Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.