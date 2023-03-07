Governor Roy Cooper delivers ‘State of the State’ address for NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper delivered his fourth State of the State address Monday night.

The address started at 7:00 p.m. and highlighted the investments the state has made in child care, workforce development, broadband and clean water infrastructure.

The guests recognized during the speech included Rhonda Rivers, Regional Director of Curriculum and Training at LeafSpring Schools, Russell Devane, an Ivanhoe Resident, and Retired U.S. Army Quartermaster, Meredith Draughn, a Guidance Counselor at B. Everett Jordan Elementary School, Phyllis Pillmon a Telemedicine User and Kim Schwartz, the CEO of Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center.

General Assembly. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson gave the Republican rebuttal after Cooper’s speech ends.

