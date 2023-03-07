Greenville County Animal Care suspends new dog intake for 2 weeks

Shelter dog generic
Shelter dog generic(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care said it will not be able to intake and house new dogs until March 20.

This suspension of dog-related services comes at the advice our medical professionals as a way to mitigate the spread of respiratory illness that is impacting dogs in the community, according to the shelter.

Pet adoption, foster, rescue, and spay/neuter services will be by appointment only. Cat-related services will continue by appointment.

For adoption related questions, call or text at 864-467-3985.

For foster related questions, call or text at 864-467-3952.

To reschedule your appointment at our spay/neuter clinic, call or text at 864-467-7729.

If you have lost or found a pet, text the word “LOST” or “FOUND” to 864-467-3950.

