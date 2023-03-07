Greenville County Animal Care suspends new dog intake for 2 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care said it will not be able to intake and house new dogs until March 20.
This suspension of dog-related services comes at the advice our medical professionals as a way to mitigate the spread of respiratory illness that is impacting dogs in the community, according to the shelter.
Pet adoption, foster, rescue, and spay/neuter services will be by appointment only. Cat-related services will continue by appointment.
For adoption related questions, call or text at 864-467-3985.
For foster related questions, call or text at 864-467-3952.
To reschedule your appointment at our spay/neuter clinic, call or text at 864-467-7729.
If you have lost or found a pet, text the word “LOST” or “FOUND” to 864-467-3950.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg launching new program to support small and minority-owned business
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.