Haywood Co. officials react after company announces Canton mill closing

In western North Carolina, a plant in Haywood County is preparing to close.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County released a joint press release Tuesday after Pactiv Evergreen confirmed they are planning on closing their mill in Canton, North Carolina, as part of their efforts to restructure.

Pactiv Evergreen officials said the mill will end operations sometime before the end of June 2023.

“Supporting every single worker and family affected by this economic crisis is the most important thing that we are doing today,” said Zeb Smathers, Mayor of the Town of Canton. “At the same time that we are securing the safety and stabilization of our economy, we will continue to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to find employment. My hope is that everyone who wishes to will be able to stay in Haywood County.”

In addition to these statements, officials announced they are working on finding solutions to issues created by changes.

“We know this is a huge change, yet we are confident that our county can find solutions,” said Kevin Ensley, Chairman of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners. “Our county staff are working on ways to help the hard-working Evergreen employees find resources to help them make a smooth transition. This is not the first time we have lost an industry in Haywood County, and we will come out strong as before. We are praying for everyone involved,”

Officials announced that the county set up a joint information center to provide updates on reemployment opportunities, training opportunities, and available mental health services.

“The unfortunate closure of Evergreen has left all us a little shaken and 1,100 employees devastated, but there is a team of dedicated folks at every level of government, community colleges and chambers of commerce to help the employees of Evergreen to get back on their feet,” said David Francis, Community & Economic Development Director. “In the coming days and weeks, this group will be able to assist, educate and to help find employment for the employees of Evergreen.”

