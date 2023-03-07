Officials issue high fire danger alert NC town

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue has issued a high fire danger alert until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the department, the alert is due to high 20 to 30 winds.

Officials said controlled burns can escape and spread rapidly.

Avoid open burning, ensure outdoor fires are extinguished before leaving unattended, officials said.

