Polk Co. men sentenced for involvement in dog fighting operation

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Justice announced that two Polk County men were recently sentenced for their involvement in a dog fighting operation.

Court documents showed that one of the suspects, 47-year-old Laddie McMillian, conspired to breed, train and fight dogs for nearly 15 years. They added that McMillian had openly boasted about owning and operating a fighting dog breeding operation called “mass destruction kennels.”

On January 27, 2020, McMillian shared a video of some of his dogs fighting. By the end of the video, the dogs had injuries to their faces and ears.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Derrick Twitty joined the operations in early 2020 and began working with McMillian. Together, the two reportedly trained and bred dogs for fighting. During this time, the pair scheduled “roll” fights, which are short fights between dogs to test their fighting abilities.

“The life and death of this dog reflects the defendants’ extraordinary cruelty, abuse, and mistreatment of animals for entertainment – criminal conduct that our division has and will continue to aggressively prosecute,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Court documents stated that their prize fighting dog “Slick Rick” was born in 2018 and forced to fight repeatedly. Sadly, the dog died in January 2022, a few weeks after McMillian sponsored him in a dog fight.

“The defendants in this case treated dogs like a commodity, bred and trained to fight, often to death, for the amusement of spectators taking part in this cruel activity,” said U.S. Attorney Dena J. King for the Western District of North Carolina. “Dogfighting is an illegal blood sport that subjects animals to incredible pain and suffering. It is also a federal crime and one that has the full attention of my office and our law enforcement counterparts.”

McMillian was sentenced to sixteen months in prison, and Twitty was sentenced to six months. Both will have to serve two years of supervised release after leaving prison. They will also be prohibited from owning any dogs during this time.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.