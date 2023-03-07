Staying warm today, then a cooldown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get out and enjoy it while you can, because our recent run of warm weather is getting ready to take a break.

First Alert Headlines

Last day of unseasonably warm temperatures Tuesday

Cooling trend begins Wednesday

Rain and even cooler to end the week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Today will be the last of the unseasonably warm days for a while, as a stretch of cooler weather is set to take us into the middle of March. A weak cold front will sink slowly south across the region today, leading to a greater temperature divide from north to south. Upstate locations will climb well above average, with highs headed for the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon, while mountain areas will hold closer to the middle and upper 60s as the cold front will arrive sooner there. The common denominator for everyone will be sunny skies though, so the day will be great for getting outside either way.

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

Some scattered clouds will filter in tonight, but nothing more concerning than that. Lows will be sharply colder, however. Expect to wake up to readings in the middle 30s to low 40s, so it will be time to shut the windows again if you’ve had them open recently.

Wake-Up Weather, Wednesday (WHNS)

Wednesday may be cooler, but it will still be a beautiful day. We’ll look for a mix of sun and clouds behind the cold front, with high temperatures still reaching the low to mid 60s. While it might feel unusual based on our recent run of weather, those highs are closer to average for early March.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar (WHNS)

Clouds build on Thursday ahead of another cold front, with showers breaking out around the time of the evening commute. The dreary conditions will persist into Friday, with occasional showers expected throughout the day. If we’re going to have one chilly day this week, Friday will be it as highs only reach the low and mid 50s along with the rain. Be ready to layer up and break the rain gear back out.

Spring Forward (WHNS)

The weekend will be a 50/50 split, with a dry start and sunshine on Saturday. Scattered showers will return Sunday, with highs both days in the 50s and low 60s. Remember that we will be springing forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time returns. Set your close forward one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night! The silver lining is that our sunsets will now be pushed out past 7:30, as our daylight period continues to grow.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.