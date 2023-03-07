Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating deadly shooting at Greenville townhome
Coroner identifies victim after deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Spartanburg police are responding to a scene after a suspicious package was delivered to the...
POLICE: ‘Suspicious’ package at U.S. Army Department turned out to be audio speaker, alarm
Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision
Mill in Canton, NC
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
FILE - Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, arrives to take part...
Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines