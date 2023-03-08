Charges dropped against suspect in Greenville Co. teen’s murder

Cobey Smith (Courtesy: family)
Cobey Smith (Courtesy: family)(Fox Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charges against one of three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Cobey Smith have been dropped according to the solicitor’s office.

Smith was killed in 2015 on the Sliding Rock Creek greenway trail. Years later, police announced the arrests of Jayveon Sanders, Tyleek Johnson and Christopher Dendy Jr. in connection with his homicide.

Charges against Sanders were dismissed at the discretion of the prosecution. Additional details were not released.

According to court records, Johnson and Dendy are still facing charges for murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime in connection with the case.

The information comes as charges were also dismissed against a suspect in the 2006 homicide of NiShan Huff in Greenville County. A spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said they determined the state cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

