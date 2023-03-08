Conditional site plan approval granted for controversial RV Park in Spartanburg Co.

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial proposed RV park in Spartanburg County took a step forward on Tuesday.

The potential park called T. Tree Farms on Landrum Mill Road in Campobello has been in the works for two years, and the Spartanburg County Planning Commission is giving it the OK.

“The threat to all of this is real. Health, safety, the environment,” said Sally Rock.

Rock is part of a group of neighbors fighting these plans.

They’re concerned about safety on the narrow road and environmental impacts.

“It’s not harmonious development to dump that type of septic sewage next to a conservation area, to add 75,000 vehicles through there,” she said.

Alex Shissias is the lawyer representing the developer, Blue Sky Associates, LLC, and believes it comes down to neighbors not wanting an RV Park in their backyard.

“Last time I checked, this is America. And you’re allowed to do with your land what you’d like to do,” he said.

An initial application for the development was granted conditional site plan approval by the Planning Commission in March 2021.

Neighbors filed an appeal for a septic tank permit approved by DHEC staff. That appeal was successful, and the DHEC board rescinded the permit. The permit was reinstated after a challenge to the South Carolina Administrative Law Court because the initial appeal was filed too late. That decision by the Administrative Law Court is now being challenged.

A new application for the RV Park was submitted in February, the two changes from the previous application were making the lot from 50 spaces to 49 and changing the water supply source.

Spartanburg County Planning Commission voted 6-2 to grant conditional site plan approval Tuesday. The approval is contingent on receiving permits from Spartanburg County Public Works and SCDHEC as well as withdrawing the previous application from 2021.

“We have no doubt they’ll appeal the planning commission decision to the circuit court and then to the court of appeals, and in the meantime we’re going to proceed on with our other permits,” said Shissias.

While Tuesday’s meeting did not include a public hearing for this development, one person was given five minutes to speak, but neighbors say they want more opportunities to make their case.

“It’s a clear-cut situation of the people being denied an opportunity to be heard on a major development in their community,” said Rock.

