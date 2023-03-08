Coroner identifies victim from Spartanburg Co. crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away following a crash along Highway 9.

Officials said the crash happened along Highway 9 near Founders Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital following the crash. However, she sadly passed away at around 5:20 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Sama Lor from Midnight Road.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

