Coroner identifies victim from Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away following a crash along Highway 9.

Officials said the crash happened along Highway 9 near Founders Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital following the crash. However, she sadly passed away at around 5:20 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Sama Lor from Midnight Road.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.