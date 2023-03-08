Extra police at Greer Middle after social media post prompts investigation

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said additional officers will be at and around Greer Middle School on Wednesday after an investigation into a possible threat.

Police said the threat originated as a social media post made by a third party about a statement they heard. Officers and school administrators have identified the people involved and said the post does not appear to have a factual basis.

Extra officers will be at the school out of an abundance of caution.

“Law enforcement takes all threats received seriously and fully investigates each threat in an effort to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are safe,” said Greer Police Capt. Patrick Fortenberry. “Students should be aware that making jokes or threats of school shootings is a very serious matter that has significant long-term consequences. These threats disrupt our schools and take law enforcement resources away from other areas where they could be used.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.