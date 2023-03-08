Greenville Co. deputies disciplined after deputy shot during training exercise

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three deputies were recently disciplined following an internal investigation into an incident that injured a deputy during a training exercise last month.

Deputies said the department’s office of professional standards (OPS) began investigating on February 22, 2023, after a deputy accidentally shot another deputy during a training exercise in Abbeville County.

Through their investigation, OPS officials said they learned that deputies were working with blank rounds near Industrial Park Drive as part of a training event hosted by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office. They added that this training included K-9s from different agencies including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the OPS officials, deputies were securing their equipment after the training ended when one deputy shot a blank round from a simulation gun at another deputy as “horseplay.” In response, the other deputy fired his weapon, forgetting that he had already switched back to his regular firearm. The bullet fired hit the first deputy in the foot.

Following this incident, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

OPS officials said both deputies were placed on administrative leave and have been disciplined for careless use of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm. They were also given a ten-day suspension, placed on the performance improvement plan and must take remedial training.

OPS Officials added that the supervisor allegedly failed to monitor the guns properly and will be disciplined for improper handling of a firearm. The supervisor was given a three-day suspension and will undergo remedial training.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis released the following statement on the incident.

“The men and women entrusted to uphold justice and represent the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standard of conduct. While I understand accidents occur, moments of carelessness will not be tolerated under my leadership. I will ensure that the deputies involved will undergo extensive remedial training following their discipline so they can take the appropriate steps of returning to serving others in the manner they are called to do.”

