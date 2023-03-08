‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)(STR | AP)
By Kristin Nelson and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – The names of the men killed during a violent shootout and kidnapping in Mexico have been released.

Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson released a statement on Wednesday stating that Shaheed Woodard and Zindell Brown, both from Lake City, died during the terrifying incident.

“We are all saddened and have heavy hearts for them and their families. We send our deepest sympathy out to each family,” Robinson said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Two other people who were abducted in Mexico, LaTavia McGee and Eric Williams, survived and both are back on U.S. soil and being treated at a hospital in Texas.

Williams’ wife told WMBF News said he was shot three times. And according to Mexican officials, McGee was left unharmed.

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive after being kidnapped in Mexico.(Source: Washington family/Michele Williams)

“We ask each of you, your friends, your family, your churches, and your communities across the nation to keep us all lifted in your thoughts & prayers as we the City of Lake City and the families grieve the loss and get through this tragic incident together,” Robinson said.

The Word of God Outreach Ministries will be holding a vigil on Wednesday for the community of Lake City. It will take place at 7 p.m. at 1943 Boyd Street in Scranton.

The four traveled together from the Carolinas so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery from a doctor in the Mexican border city of Matamoros. That’s where all four were kidnapped on Friday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said the four were found in a wooden shack, where they were being guarded by a man who was arrested. Villarreal said the captive Americans had been moved around by their captors, and at one point were taken to a medical clinic “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them.”

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for additional arrests in the case.

