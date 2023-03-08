‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process

Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, one of Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, posted on social media and addressed their process to appeal Murdaugh’s recent murder conviction.

In the post, Harpootlian said he looked forward to working with Jim Griffin throughout the appeal process for Murdaugh. He also shared a message for “ the naysayers.”

