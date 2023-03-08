‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, one of Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, posted on social media and addressed their process to appeal Murdaugh’s recent murder conviction.

In the post, Harpootlian said he looked forward to working with Jim Griffin throughout the appeal process for Murdaugh. He also shared a message for “ the naysayers.”

I took an oath 49 years ago & it means something to me. Everyone is entitled to legal rep & I look forward to working w/ @lawyergriffin throughout the appeal process for Alex. To the naysayers-you have a misunderstanding of our justice system, I suggest you read the Constitution. — Dick Harpootlian (@Harpootlian4SC) March 8, 2023

