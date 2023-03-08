Man charged with burglary after breaking into houseboat twice in 2022

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following an investigation into two burglaries that happened in 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ismael Rodriguez Siens was arrested on two counts of first degree burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to property charges.

Police said Siens is accused of breaking into a house boat on Lake Keowee Marina on November 11, 2022 and then again on December 22, 2022.

Officers said both times Siens caused damage to a door and stole two bottles of liquor, valued at $35.

