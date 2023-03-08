Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill in Canton, NC
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Human remains found in Greenville
Human remains found in Greenville Co, coroner says
Body cam footage of shots fired during traffic stop
Deputies release body cam footage of shots fired during traffic stop in Greer
NiShan Huff
Charges dismissed against Greenville Co. cold case murder suspect, according to court documents

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in...
Biden upends politics, precedent in pivot on DC crime law
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
World marks Women’s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill
Chad Raddish, 40, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried...
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’
Fire investigator's death ruled line of duty
Fire investigator's death ruled line of duty