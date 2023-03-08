Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare

Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Social Services and the Anderson Police Department are investigating reports that multiple children were assaulted at a daycare in Anderson.

According to an Anderson Police Report, 10 instances of assault were reported at First Presbyterian Church. The report also stated that most victims listed were one year old.

Officers filed the report on March 1, 2023, after being called in by the Department of Social Services. Parents and Grandparents said they went to the church the same day to review security footage that reportedly showed a classroom teacher hitting, shoving and throwing kids.

The pastor of First Presbyterian Church said the teacher no longer works there. The police department said officers are investigating the situation. However, the teacher hasn’t been formally charged.

