Officials provide update of U.S. 276 resurfacing project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is providing an update of the resurfacing project for a portion of U.S. 276 that starts just north of the Slater-Marietta area, moves south and ends at White Horse Road Extension.

According to SCDOT, the resurfacing project is a full-depth patching with an asphalt surface overlay that started in fall 2022 and is expected to be completed by late spring 2023.

Officials said full-depth patching replaces severely damaged portions of the roadway and its foundation, helping ensure those areas of roadway don’t fail in the future.

Once the full-depth patching is completed, SCDOT will mill the entire portion of the roadway, removing the top two inches of surface and replacing it with a fresh asphalt surface.

Officials said this process will level out bumpy patches and provide a smooth riding surface, and the project will not be complete until the entire length of the road has been resurfaced with asphalt as described.

Officials expects the new asphalt surface to be in place by the end of summer 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.