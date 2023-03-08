Pets exposed to rabid skunk in Laurens County, DHEC confirms

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Laurens County recently tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was found near Bramlett Road and Owens Drive.

According to officials, no people were exposed to the skunk. However, one puppy and three pigs were exposed and will quarantine as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was tested at DHEC’s laboratory on March 6 and confirmed to have rabies on March 7.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to get vaccinated against rabies. Pets must also get revaccinated frequently enough to provide continuous protection.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to this skunk or another animal with rabies can call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 during business hours or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

