Police searching for missing woman last seen in 2022

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in 2022.

According to police, 31-year-old Keri Lynn Buckner was last seen on November 11, 2022, in the Biltmore Village area on Biltmore Avenue.

Police said Buckner is five feet six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a stick and feather on her upper left arm.

She was last seen wearing jeans and is known to wear flannel shirts and boots, police said.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-252-1110.

