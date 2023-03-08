Police searching for missing woman last seen in 2022

Keri Lynn Buckner, 31
Keri Lynn Buckner, 31(Asheville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in 2022.

According to police, 31-year-old Keri Lynn Buckner was last seen on November 11, 2022, in the Biltmore Village area on Biltmore Avenue.

Police said Buckner is five feet six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a stick and feather on her upper left arm.

She was last seen wearing jeans and is known to wear flannel shirts and boots, police said.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill in Canton, NC
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Human remains found in Greenville
Officials investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.
Body cam footage of shots fired during traffic stop
Deputies release body cam footage of shots fired during traffic stop in Greer
NiShan Huff
Charges dismissed against Greenville Co. cold case murder suspect, according to court documents

Latest News

FOX Carolina's apps for Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.
Watch FOX Carolina News live and on-demand on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV
School bus (generic)
Extra police at Greer Middle after social media post prompts investigation
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Upstate woman charged with illegal abortion
Upstate woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say