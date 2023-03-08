Police searching for suspect after about $4000 in sunglasses shoplifted

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect after about $4000 in sunglasses were shoplifted from a store on a Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened at the Sunglass Hut at 700 Haywood Road on Feb. 13 at around 7 p.m..

Police said the suspect took several pairs of Gucci and Prada sunglasses.

The suspect is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the suspect’s identity, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

