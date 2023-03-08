Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

The jury reached a verdict Thursday night and found Alex Murdaugh guilty of all charges
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s older brother spoke out for the first time since his double murder trial in an interview with The New York Times.

“He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there,” Randy Murdaugh told reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.(SC Dept. of Corrections)

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout Alex Murdaugh’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify in Murdaugh’s defense, unlike their younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

For full coverage, visit the Murdaugh Trial section.

