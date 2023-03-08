Spartanburg school evacuated after issue with HVAC unit

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Five announced one of its schools was evacuated after an issue with an HVAC
unit on Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, Berry Shoals Intermediate was evacuated after the smoke alarm sounded.

At 11 a.m., school officials said students and staff were allowed to return to class.

