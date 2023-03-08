Spartanburg school evacuated after issue with HVAC unit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Five announced one of its schools was evacuated after an issue with an HVAC

unit on Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, Berry Shoals Intermediate was evacuated after the smoke alarm sounded.

At 11 a.m., school officials said students and staff were allowed to return to class.

