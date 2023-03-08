Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said an couple from Union is keep their $200,000 lottery win a secret.

According to the Lottery, the $5 scratch-off was sold at the Lil Cricket at 1241 Duncan Bypass.

The couple called the win both “exciting and shocking.”

The Lottery said the couple plans to keep quiet about the win.

The winners overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the Fiery 5s game that has no more top prizes available.

The Lil Cricket in Union received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

