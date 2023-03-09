Asheville neighborhood shooter pleads guilty, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a shooter in the June 2021 south Asheville neighborhood shooting pled guilty to a felony on Monday.

The department said Oshua Archie Peak plead guilty to three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and three counts of interfering with a state’s witness.

According to police, the shooting took place in the Shiloh neighborhood in 2021.

The District Attorney’s Office requested that Peak be ordered to serve an active split portion of of this sentence immediately following the entry of his plea. However, the Judge issued a suspended sentence of 5 years and 6 months minimum to 9 years and 8 months maximum, 3 years of supervised probation, 19 days time-served, to attend substance abuse counseling, and 25 hours of community service, no active time.

