Asheville neighborhood shooter pleads guilty, police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a shooter in the June 2021 south Asheville neighborhood shooting pled guilty to a felony on Monday.

The department said Oshua Archie Peak plead guilty to three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and three counts of interfering with a state’s witness.

According to police, the shooting took place in the Shiloh neighborhood in 2021.

The District Attorney’s Office requested that Peak be ordered to serve an active split portion of of this sentence immediately following the entry of his plea. However, the Judge issued a suspended sentence of 5 years and 6 months minimum to 9 years and 8 months maximum, 3 years of supervised probation, 19 days time-served, to attend substance abuse counseling, and 25 hours of community service, no active time.

MORE NEWS: Foreign exchange program in need of Upstate host families

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Senator Harpootlian on senate floor
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics
Money generic
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
School bus (generic)
Extra police at Greer Middle after social media post prompts investigation

Latest News

People comfort each other after a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico,...
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
New nonstop flights, airline announced at GSP
GSP airport announces new airline and new nonstop destinations
New nonstop flights, airline announced at GSP
New nonstop flights, airline announced at GSP
Spring returns with record pollen levels
Spring returns with record pollen levels
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?