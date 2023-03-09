Clemson University Police warns of new alcoholic mixed drink called ‘borg’
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Police Department is warning people about a new viral trend involving an alcoholic mix drink called “borg.”
Officers said “borg” stands for blackout rage gallon.
According to officers, a “borg” is usually a gallon jug of water mixed with alcohol, electrolytes and caffeine.
The Clemson University Police Department shared a video on social media Wednesday night talking about the drink and why it could be dangerous.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.