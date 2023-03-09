Dawn Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball head coach Dawn Staley has been named as a semifinalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

The semifinalists were announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday, March 9.

RELATED CONTENT / South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Staley is a two-time Naismith winner (2020, 2022) and has been a finalist three other times during her tenure as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

She has guided South Carolina to a 32-0 record this season. The Gamecocks also won the 2023 SEC Tournament becoming the Southeastern Conference champions.

South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season. The program’s current 37-week run at No. in the AP Poll is the second-longest streak in the history of that poll.

The Gamecocks are currently on a 38-game win streak, their last loss was a stunning upset by Kentucky in the 2022 Championship game of the SEC tournament.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Senator Harpootlian on senate floor
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics
Money generic
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process

Latest News

Judge Clifton Newman stops by The Well, after serving as the judge during the Murdaugh Trial...
SEC Tournament Championship 2023
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani...
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats