Dawn Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball head coach Dawn Staley has been named as a semifinalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

The semifinalists were announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday, March 9.

RELATED CONTENT / South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Staley is a two-time Naismith winner (2020, 2022) and has been a finalist three other times during her tenure as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

She has guided South Carolina to a 32-0 record this season. The Gamecocks also won the 2023 SEC Tournament becoming the Southeastern Conference champions.

South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season. The program’s current 37-week run at No. in the AP Poll is the second-longest streak in the history of that poll.

The Gamecocks are currently on a 38-game win streak, their last loss was a stunning upset by Kentucky in the 2022 Championship game of the SEC tournament.

