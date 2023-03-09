Deputies seize over 13 pounds of marijuana during operation along I-85

Joel Torres
Joel Torres(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said over 13 pounds were recently found during an operation that included law enforcement from multiple departments.

Deputies said the operation included law enforcement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and Spartanburg County.

One suspect, 26-year-old Joel Torres from Woodhaven, New York, was taken into custody after deputies found 9 pounds of marijuana in his luggage on a passenger bus. According to deputies, Torres was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

