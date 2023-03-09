Foreign exchange program in need of Upstate host families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A high school foreign exchange program is looking for host families in the Upstate for the new school year.

There are currently roughly 20 students from 14 different countries in the Upstate that are apart of the program called the International Foreign Exchange.

The nonprofit started in the United States in 1982, hosting more than 30,000 international students across all 50 states.

Each of the students are placed with a host family from the Upstate and then each of the high schoolers are able to get student visas to go to school.

To become a host family or learn more information about the foreign exchange program, contact Carrie Williams at 864-901-3742 or email carrioke17@yahoo.com.

