Greenville Drive to host annual Fan Fest at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive is ramping up its third annual season kickoff party this weekend.

Fan Fest will take place at Fluor Field on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The free, open-to-the-public event includes the following entertainment:

Drive inflatables and roaming entertainment throughout the concourse

Pictures and visits with mascot Reedy Rip’It

Cornhole and Giant Jenga

Kids Club sign ups

Ticket Package Opportunities

Pepsi Starry sampling

Stadium concession stands with new menu items

Drink stations

As the team gears up for the upcoming season, single game tickets for the 66 Drive home games will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at both the Field Street and Main Street box offices as well as online. This includes tickets to Opening Day presented by TD Bank on April 11.

“We’ve been looking forward to this event since the moment the last out was recorded at Fluor Field in September,” said, Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “We miss seeing our fans around the ballpark and this event will get us even more excited and motivated to bring the best experience in Greenville and baseball back to our community.”

