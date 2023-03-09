GSP airport to announce new airline and new nonstop destinations

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is expected to announce a new airline and new nonstop destinations.

Local restaurant to hold fundraiser for fallen Deputy Aldridge’s family

An representative from the airline will be at GSP Airport will announce the launch of their new service and nonstop destinations at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The representative will be joined by GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards.

MORE NEWS: Local restaurant to hold fundraiser for fallen Deputy Aldridge’s family

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Senator Harpootlian on senate floor
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics
School bus (generic)
Extra police at Greer Middle after social media post prompts investigation
Money generic
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win

Latest News

Police warn of new alcoholic mixed drink called 'borg'
Police warn of new alcoholic mixed drink called 'borg'
GSP airport to make big announcement
GSP airport to make big announcement
McSpirit Night
Local restaurant to hold fundraiser for fallen Deputy Aldridge’s family
Local restaurant raises money for fallen deputy's family
Local restaurant raises money for fallen deputy's family