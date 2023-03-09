GSP airport to announce new airline and new nonstop destinations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is expected to announce a new airline and new nonstop destinations.

An representative from the airline will be at GSP Airport will announce the launch of their new service and nonstop destinations at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The representative will be joined by GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards.

