‘Handle with Care’ program to notify schools if child exposed to traumatic event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new program that launched in Greenville County seeks to help school and daycare employees with monitoring and helping children who have been involved in traumatic incidents.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the new “Handle with Care” pilot program went live on Tuesday.

Under the program, if deputies respond to a traumatic incident they will complete a form indicating a child has likely been exposed to a traumatic event. The form will be forwarded to school enforcement investigators who will pass the information to the child’s school or daycare.

Deputies said the school will not know the details of the student’s involvement in the incident. The “Handle with Care” form only indicates if a child was exposed to trauma in some way and advises schools to monitor any possible behavioral changes.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the goal of the program is to be proactive about behavioral issues and keep students on track.

