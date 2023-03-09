‘Handle with Care’ program to notify schools if child exposed to traumatic event

(KGNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new program that launched in Greenville County seeks to help school and daycare employees with monitoring and helping children who have been involved in traumatic incidents.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the new “Handle with Care” pilot program went live on Tuesday.

Under the program, if deputies respond to a traumatic incident they will complete a form indicating a child has likely been exposed to a traumatic event. The form will be forwarded to school enforcement investigators who will pass the information to the child’s school or daycare.

Deputies said the school will not know the details of the student’s involvement in the incident. The “Handle with Care” form only indicates if a child was exposed to trauma in some way and advises schools to monitor any possible behavioral changes.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the goal of the program is to be proactive about behavioral issues and keep students on track.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Money generic
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

Joel Torres
Deputies seize over 13 pounds of marijuana during operation along I-85
Local Pharmacies Dealing with Drug Shortage
Local Pharmacies Dealing with Drug Shortage
Crowd Member at Murdaugh Trial Gaining Lots of Attention
Crowd Member at Murdaugh Trial Gaining Lots of Attention
Event Being Held for Fallen Spartanburg County Deputy
Event Being Held for Fallen Spartanburg County Deputy