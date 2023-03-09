Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s body found in western NC

37-year-old Alison Thomas
37-year-old Alison Thomas(Family photo)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating a missing woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found in western North Carolina.

Alison Thomas, 37, was reported missing in February, four days after she was last seen on Flint Ridge Road in Marshville, N.C.

Dozens of people helped search for Thomas after her disappearance in an area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman’s body was located earlier this week in their jurisdiction and the victim has been preliminarily identified as Thomas.

Deputies said her death is being classified as a homicide. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and said there is “no known cause for concern for anyone in the Union or Jackson County areas.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation are all working the case. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

UCSO Main Office: (704) 283-3789

Union County Crimes Stoppers: (704) 283-5600

