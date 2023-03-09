Murdaugh’s defense files notice of appeal after murder convictions

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legal defense team for Alex Murdaugh filed a notice of appeal after he was convicted of the murders of his wife and son.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian tweeted Thursday afternoon saying, “This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions as well as the two life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty of shooting wife Maggie and son Paul to death in June 2021 on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

For full coverage visit The Murdaugh Trial section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Money generic
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

Upstate pharmacists talk about reason for medication shortage
Upstate pharmacists say medication shortages the worst they have seen
Drug shortage
Cause of drug shortage
37-year-old Alison Thomas
Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s body found in western NC
Joel Torres
Deputies seize over 13 pounds of marijuana during operation along I-85