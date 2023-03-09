Murdaugh’s defense files notice of appeal after murder convictions

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legal defense team for Alex Murdaugh filed a notice of appeal after he was convicted of the murders of his wife and son.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian tweeted Thursday afternoon saying, “This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions as well as the two life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty of shooting wife Maggie and son Paul to death in June 2021 on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Today @lawyergriffin and I filed our notice of appeal for Alex Murdaugh. This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial. — Dick Harpootlian (@Harpootlian4SC) March 9, 2023

For full coverage visit The Murdaugh Trial section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.