One-on-one interview with lead prosecutor in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS’ Greg Adaline was joined by Creighton Waters who was the lead prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

One week ago, a Colleton County jury convicted Alex Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and son Maggie and Paul.

Today attorneys for Murdaugh have filed the first step to appeal his conviction.

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions in the June 2021 killings of his wife, and their youngest son as well as the two consecutive life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

