Popular restaurateur to open new location in place of Greer steakhouse

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse shut down in February, many people have wondered what is next for the restaurant space on East Poinsett Street.

The PR firm for Rick Erwin Dining Group said they will be releasing more details early next week about plans for a Rick Erwin’s restaurant in Greer.

The group is behind the popular Rick Erwin’s West End Grille, Eastside, Level Ten, Clemson, Nantucket Seafood and The Vista restaurants.

The new location is expected to open sometime this spring.

