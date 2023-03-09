Simpsonville PD looking for driver who seriously injured pedestrian, fled scene

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asked for help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

According to the department, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Fairview Road and Grandview Drive around 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, a pedestrian was found and taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her serious injuries.

Police said they learned that the driver who hit the woman fled the scene. Footage shows the car is a blue green or possibly teal mid-sized SUV that was traveling south on Grandview Drive and turning onto Fairview Road. The SUV should have driver-side front-end damage caused by the crash

The investigation of the hit-and-run is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information, including cell phone, dashcam or surveillance camera video, regarding the incident to call the Simpsonville police at 864-967-9536. Callers may remain anonymous.

