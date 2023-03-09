Spartanburg creating affordable housing action plan, as data shows many residents are cost-burdened

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The early results of a survey found a large percent of Spartanburg county residents are burdened by the cost of rent, mortgage and other housing needs. The county is trying to find solutions.

Like much of the upstate, Spartanburg County is in the middle of a growth spurt. County leaders are trying to make sure there’s enough housing for all income levels.

“People hear the word “affordable housing”, it has a connotation people think it’s one sort of housing but really, everyone’s definition of affordable is different” said Scottie Kay Blackwell, the Communications Manager for Spartanburg County.

The population boom across the upstate has made way for a boom in housing. But, a lot of the new housing might only be affordable to some.

“Roughly 95% of renters said that they had difficulty finding housing that is affordable” said Blackwell, referring to the preliminary results of a housing survey.

Blackwell says now the county is forming a way to increase the availability of housing for everyone. It’s one of the priorities listed in their 5-year Strategic Plan. But first they need to know the obstacles and what type of housing people need.

“This survey is a way for citizens to give us their feedback and to really have a voice in the future of housing in Spartanburg County” she said.

Initial survey results show people want more single-family homes, senior living, townhomes and tiny homes. Previous county data shows there’s a need for more than 2,000 rental units for those considered extremely-low income.

“So the goal behind this assessment is to increase the availability of housing units that are affordable and accessible to people and families of all income levels and all ages” said Blackwell.

The survey is open until the end of this month. After that, the consultants form a plan of action. Considering the types of housing needed, the price ranges and locations. Then present it to the county council for approval, that could happen as soon as next month.

