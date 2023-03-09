Student arrested after threats found in Upstate school bathroom

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student was arrested Thursday in connection with threatening messages.

Deputies said the messages were found in a bathroom at Powdersville High School. After an investigation, they determined there was no credible threat.

The student was taken into custody and will be charged with communicating threats. He was released back to his parents and has not been identified due to his age.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was a collaborative effort between their school resource officer and Anderson District 1.

