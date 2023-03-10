2 wanted in Upstate manslaughter case arrested in Arkansas, police say

Anthony Cole Howard and Grace Smith
Anthony Cole Howard and Grace Smith(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trumann Police Department said two people with warrants stemming from a manslaughter case in Anderson County were arrested in Arkansas on March 7.

The department said they received a notification from a Flock Camera System that a car from South Carolina was wanted for warrants.

With the help of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Department of Corrections, Trumann police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston and 37-year-old Grace Smith of Piedmont.

Police said Howard’s warrant was for manslaughter and Smith’s warrant was for discharging firearms into a dwelling.

The department mentioned a 12 gauge shotgun was also found during the traffic stop.

Both suspects are being held pending extradition.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

