5 hurt after truck drives through Hendersonville hair salon

Truck crashed through Studio 64 Hair Design in Hendersonville, injuring five people.
Truck crashed through Studio 64 Hair Design in Hendersonville, injuring five people.(City of Hendersonville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville said five people including an elderly woman were hurt on Thursday when a truck crashed into a hair salon.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma hit Studio 64 Hair Design at Henderson Crossing around 3:40 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they said the truck was completely inside the building.

The following victims who were at the salon were injured:

  • 46-year-old man, minor lower right leg abrasion
  • 22-year-old woman, right knee/leg injury
  • 22-year-old woman, right ankle injury
  • 31-year-old woman, upper right leg laceration
  • 87-year-old woman, head/neck injury

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were not injured. The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was charged with failure to reduce speed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
New nonstop flights, airline announced at GSP
GSP airport announces new airline and new nonstop destinations
Student arrested after threats found in Upstate school bathroom

Latest News

Girls on the Run summer camp with Liberty Soccer
Girls on the Run summer camp with Liberty Soccer
Free resources offered to Upstate veterans
Free resources offered to Upstate veterans
Two weeks ahead of schedule, the growing season begins.
Freeze potential early next week prompts First Alert Weather Days
Raymond Lee Brooks Jr.
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of UNCW student