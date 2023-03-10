5 hurt after truck drives through Hendersonville hair salon

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville said five people including an elderly woman were hurt on Thursday when a truck crashed into a hair salon.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma hit Studio 64 Hair Design at Henderson Crossing around 3:40 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they said the truck was completely inside the building.

The following victims who were at the salon were injured:

46-year-old man, minor lower right leg abrasion

22-year-old woman, right knee/leg injury

22-year-old woman, right ankle injury

31-year-old woman, upper right leg laceration

87-year-old woman, head/neck injury

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were not injured. The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was charged with failure to reduce speed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.