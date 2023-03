Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, has filed another report following an incident with a reporter.

Brooklyn White contacted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on March 7 to give more information on what she is calling an “ongoing intrusion into her life by reporters.”

The day before, she and Buster filed a report because Murdaugh saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article.

White says since they took out the initial report, the behavior of some members of the press has become “increasingly unsettling and frightening to her.”

She tells deputies she exited her home on the evening of March 6 and witnessed a reporter looking into the windows of her vehicle. White said she was familiar with the reporter and that for weeks, he has been following her and Buster while at the courthouse in Colleton County.

White showed deputies a Youtube account the reporter runs, which has videos of him heckling Buster Murdaugh at the courthouse, according to the incident report.

White told deputies over the last several days she had noticed other unidentified members of the press surrounding her home. She told deputies she witnessed this other reporters taking pictures of her as she was walking her dog.

According to the report, members of the media have also been going door to door trying to get information about White and Murdaugh from their neighbors.

Deputies have advised White to document all occurrences of reporters intruding on their lives and to contact law enforcement.

You can find a timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

