Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded for the number-one pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are sending the following picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick:

2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall)

2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall)

2024 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

Star wide receiver D.J. Moore is also headed to Chicago in the deal.

The Panthers had been rumored as a team looking to move up in the draft.

Carolina will now have an opportunity to secure what it hopes can be its long-term answer at quarterback after years of a revolving door at the position.

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud have been the highest-rated prospects throughout much of the draft process, however, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are also among the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Next month’s draft will be just the second time in franchise history that the Panthers will select first overall. Quarterback Cam Newton was taken with the first pick back in 2011.

This year will also mark only the third time the team has ever picked in the top five.

Despite the Panthers posting the league’s worst record in 2001, the expansion Houston Texans were awarded the top choice in the following year’s draft.

Carolina did hold the top pick in its inaugural draft in 1995, but traded back to select Kerry Collins.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.