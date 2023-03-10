Clemson dominates in second half against NC State to advance in ACC tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson took down NC State 80-54 Thursday night to advance in the ACC tournament.

Clemson led by just three points at halftime, but they dominated in the second half, eventually cruising to a nearly 30-point victory.

PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin led the team with 15 points each.

Next, the tigers will take on Virginia in the ACC tournament semifinal Friday at 9:30 p.m.

