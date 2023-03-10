Clemson dominates in second half against NC State to advance in ACC tournament

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell gestures to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell gestures to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)(Mike Kropf | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson took down NC State 80-54 Thursday night to advance in the ACC tournament.

Clemson led by just three points at halftime, but they dominated in the second half, eventually cruising to a nearly 30-point victory.

PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin led the team with 15 points each.

Next, the tigers will take on Virginia in the ACC tournament semifinal Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Senator Harpootlian on senate floor
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
Dawn Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist
Furman Men's Basketball Returns After Advancing
Furman Men's Basketball Returns After Advancing
Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) looks to pass the ball against Chattanooga during an NCAA men's...
No. 1 Furman takes down Chattanooga to win SoCon Championship title
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game