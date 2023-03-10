Crews responding to fire at restaurant near downtown Greer

Fire at Greer restaurant
Fire at Greer restaurant(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews are responding to a fire at Elohims Kitchen near downtown Greer.

Elohims Kitchen, previously known as BackHome Cafe, is located at 317 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Greer Fire Department confirmed on social media that they are responding to that area.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

